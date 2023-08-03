NEWS

Inter Miami had 8 losses in 13 games before Messi’s arrival at the club, checkout the stats now

Before Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, the team was struggling in the league. In the last 13 games, they managed only 2 wins and had 3 draws. They had suffered a disappointing 8 losses.

However, everything changed when Messi joined the team. In just 3 games, Inter Miami achieved 3 impressive wins. They have showed a remarkable improvement in their gameplay. The addition of Messi to their squad seems to have a magical effect on the team, boosting their morale and confidence.

With Messi’s presence, Inter Miami became a force to be reckoned with on the field. His skills and experience brought a new dimension to the team’s tactics, leading to their recent victories. Fans are now filled with excitement and hope for the future, as they see their beloved club reaching new heights.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s arrival has transformed Inter Miami’s performance. His presence at the club has turned them into a formidable team that is now proving to be a strong contender in the league.

