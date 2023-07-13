‘Intellectually Mobile Fine Boy Dino’ – Senator Dino Melaye gives himself a new title

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Politician, Senator Dino Melaye took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself. Dino shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 12th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Intellectually Mobile Fine Boy Dino”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Dino could be clearly spotted donning his popular Givenchy Cardigan while listening to Music, he also wore a lovely smile which gave him a completely different appearance.

Dino Melaye is a renowned Nigerian Politician, a former Senator and was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district, he is also a member of the People Democratic Party.

He was the Chairman Senate Committee On Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. And briefly the Senate Committee Chairman on Ation in Nigeria. He was the spokesperson of 2023 Presidential Candidates of People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Dino came into prominence during his time as Senator and that was because of the fact that he was always causing drama in the Senate house during meetings, video clips of him causing scenes in the Senate house surfaced online on the internet during that period and that made him very popular in the country. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)