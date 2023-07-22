INT 2-1 CRU: Best and Worst players as Lionel Messi scores a winning goal in Inter Miami’s debut

Inter Miami football club’s six matches winless run came to an end on Saturday morning, as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul football club in the League Cup.

Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi was the hero for Inter Miami football club as he came from the bench to score the winning free-kick goal in the entertaining encounter.

Goals from Robert Taylor and Lionel Andres Messi helped Inter Miami football club to secure a remarkable victory, while Uriel Antuna scored a goal for Cruz Azul football club.

Best players

Lionel Andres Messi

The former Paris Saint Germain football club star was the hero for Inter Miami football club against Cruz Azul football club, as he came from the bench to score a last minute winning free-kick goal.

Robert Taylor

The Finland national team star was outstanding for Inter Miami football club against Cruz Azul football club, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal in the first half of the game.

Uriel Antuna

The 25-year-old was Cruz Azul football club’s best players against Inter Miami football club, and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game.

Worst players

Gudino Portillo

The Mexican goalkeeper started in his team’s goal post ahead of other goalkeepers, but he was unable to perform up to expectation in the game.

Rafael Guerrero

The Mexican star was not at his best against Inter Miami football club, and his mistake led to Inter Miami football club’s first goal of the game.

Cambindo Abonia

The Colombia national team star started in Cruz Azul football club’s attack and he lost many goal scoring opportunities in the game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)