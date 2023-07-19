Instead Of Waiting For Judiciary, Losers Have Unleashed Their Emotions All Over The Place– Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the former minister of state for labour and employment and spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign, has responded to the current state of affairs in the country. Taking to his official Twitter page on Tuesday, he addressed various issues, including the recently released Final address by the lawyers representing the APC.

In his tweet, Keyamo expressed his concern about some individuals who, instead of allowing the judiciary to carry out its constitutional role in the electoral process, have resorted to being sore losers. He pointed out that these individuals have let their emotions take over, going to the extent of concocting various conspiracy theories and fantastical ideas over simple matters.

Keyamo further highlighted that there have been discussions circulating about a possible re-run, but he pointed out that nothing concrete has been confirmed in that regard. Despite this, certain parties have been spreading rumors and misinformation, adding fuel to the already heated political climate.

He criticized those who he referred to as “cretins and minions” for spreading these unfounded conspiracy theories and misconstruing straightforward statements. Their actions have ranged from imagining clandestine conversations between specific individuals to distorting the meaning of final addresses made during the process.

In this regard, Keyamo underscored the need for rationality and objectivity in the current discourse surrounding the electoral process and the country’s situation at large. He emphasized the importance of allowing the proper legal channels to unfold, rather than resorting to baseless speculations and interpretations.

The former minister’s remarks shed light on the escalating tensions and misinformation prevalent in the country’s political landscape. His call for sobriety and adherence to the truth seeks to encourage a more constructive and transparent approach to handling political matters.

Keyamo’s stance reflects his commitment to upholding the principles of fair and just governance, encouraging a more level-headed approach in addressing the challenges facing the nation. As the country navigates through these tumultuous times, his words serve as a reminder for all parties involved to prioritize truth, legality, and the well-being of the nation as a whole.

