Instead Of Tinubu To Accept His Rejection By Nigerians, He Unleashes Violence On Them – PDP PCC

The PDP campaign council has reacted to the violent attack against innocent Nigerians especially in Lagos State. This was revealed in a press statement as the council condemned the attack and described it as an inexcusable act of cowardice that can only come from deflated presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

According to the statement, “Nigerians are shock by the viral video showing Victims of Tinubu’s agents crying and calling for help over their destroyed properties and means of livelihood in Lagos State just because they have chosen to support Atiku Abubakar who embodied the hope of Nigerians for a better nation.

Instead of humbly accepting his rejection by Nigerians across the country given his baggage of incapacities. The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate has resorted to venting his frustrations by unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians. Our campaign salutes the courage exhibited by Lagosians in resisting Tinubu in his resort to violence.

