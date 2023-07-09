NEWS

Instead Of The International Bodies To Support Our System, They Wait For Us To Make Mistakes—Yobana

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, Former African Representative to the World Assembly of Youth, stated that instead of the International Bodies To Support Our Electoral System, they would always wait for them to make mistakes before pointing them out. He made the statement in reaction to the EU report regarding the 2023 General election.

( Photo credit: Arise )

Marvin Yobana further stated that the country only invited them to observe the election and not to criticise the process. He added that they should have told them how to go about certain processes to make the election more fair and credible, rather than just making their process look bad.

When asked to give suggestions on what to do to improve the upcoming general elections and to also give his opinion regarding the International Community reports, he said, “In the first place, we have to think as a people. You know, as Nigerians, when you always see these international communities, we are the ones that invited them to come and do the job, but they always criticise everything. They see the flaws we have in our system, but instead of supporting us and helping us find solutions and ensure that we don’t have these flaws before they happen, they wait for us to make mistakes and now criticise us to make us look as if we’re not a country. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

( Video Credit: Arise (11:13)

Square (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

4 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

7 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

19 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button