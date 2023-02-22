This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Instead of Osinbajo to support me, he said that he is better and experienced than me” -Tinubu

Image Source: Daily Trust.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential nominee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticized Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president, for running against him in the last APC primary elections.

The presidential nominee made this known while speaking to his supporters at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Tuesday afternoon at the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign rally.

When speaking to his followers, Tinubu first thanked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for repaying the favor he had done for him in 2015 because he was one of the individuals who supported Buhari and urged Nigerians to vote for him. He said that he was the one who proposed Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate, but instead of Osinbajo to step down during the APC primaries, he contested against Tinubu.

Tinubu emphasized that when he faced Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president informed him that he has more experience than him and that Nigerians love him more than Tinubu.

He said: “I saved you (Buhari) to nominate for me, just exactly like I did you in 2015 and you stood by me. Instead of Osinbajo to support me, he said that he is better and experienced than me, but I won him”.

