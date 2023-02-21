Instead Of Osinbajo To Support Me He Said He Is Better & Experienced Than Me But I Won Him -Tinubu

Speaking to APC supporters at the conclusion of the APC presidential campaign rally on Tuesday afternoon at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, took a shot at Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, for running against him in the party’s primaries last year.

While speaking to his followers, Bola Tinubu first thanked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for repaying the favor he had done for him in 2015 because he was one of the individuals who had supported Buhari and urged Nigerians to vote for him. He added that while he was the one who proposed Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate, he decided to fight against Bola Tinubu during the APC primary elections rather than have Yemi Osinbajo resign.

Bola Tinubu emphasized that when he confronted Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president told him that he has more experience than him and that Nigerians love him more than Tinubu. He still seems surprised by the vice president’s actions. Yet, Bola Tinubu claimed that Yemi Osinbajo was chosen by him to lead the APC in the party’s primaries while criticizing Yemi Osinbajo for his activities.

In the same way that I did it to you in 2015 and you supported me, Tinubu remarked, “I saved you (Buhari) to nominate for me.” He said that Osinbajo is better and more experienced than me in place of Osinbajo’s support for me, but I was able to win him.

Content created and supplied by: publicNews360 (via 50minds

News )

