Instead Of Osinbajo To Support Me, He Said He Is Better & Experienced Than Me, But I Won Him -Tinubu

Bola Tinubu attacked Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo for challenging him in the APC primaries last year while addressing APC supporters at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Tuesday afternoon for the final APC presidential campaign rally.

Speaking to his followers, Bola Tinubu first praised Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for repaying a favor from 2015. Tinubu was one of the many who supported Buhari and asked Nigerians to vote for him in 2015. Furthermore, he stated that he had originally nominated Yemi Osinbajo to be Buhari’s running mate, but instead of standing aside, he had chosen campaigned against Bola Tinubu in the APC primaries.

As evidence that he is still taken aback by the vice president’s actions, Bola Tinubu has stressed that during their confrontation, Yemi Osinbajo boasted that he had more experience than Tinubu and that he was more popular with Nigerians. During his attack on Yemi Osinbajo’s conduct, Bola Tinubu boasted that he had defeated Osinbajo in the APC primaries, making him the party’s choice.

Tinubu told Buhari, “I saved you to nominate for me, just like I did you in 2015 and you stood by.” In spite of “Osinbajo didn’t back me, stating he’s more qualified and experienced,” I was able to persuade him that I was right.

