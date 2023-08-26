Inspiring New Designs in Ankara dresses for Sunday Services.
Ankara fabric dresses have gained popularity for Sunday worship services due to their vibrant colors and connection to African heritage. These dresses are attention-grabbing with their distinctive designs. Here are some fresh Ankara dress ideas for church:
1. Bell-Sleeved Maxi Dress: Elevate your Sunday church wardrobe with a flowy Ankara maxi dress featuring dramatic bell sleeves. Opt for a bold print with contrasting colors to make a statement.
2. Peplum Dress with High Neckline: For a polished appearance that respects church standards, choose a peplum dress in Ankara fabric with a high neckline. The peplum accent draws attention away from the stomach area.
3. Off-Shoulder Ankara Dress: Embrace a modern, chic look with an off-shoulder Ankara dress. This cut is both feminine and sophisticated, and you can accessorize with bold jewelry for added drama.
4. Wrap Top and Flared Skirt Dress: A versatile choice, a wrap dress with a flared skirt made from Ankara fabric offers mobility and figure-flattering style. The tie-waist design emphasizes your waist for a shapely look.
5. High or Low Hem Dress: Update the classic Ankara dress by opting for a high or low hem design. This contemporary style features a shorter front hemline and a longer rear hemline, creating a striking contrast.
Remember to prioritize the dress’s modesty and suitability for extended church hours. Add a headwrap, jewelry, or a fashionable handbag to complete your Sunday worship ensemble.
