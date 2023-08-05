Inside A Man’s Body, Demons Hide In Flesh, Bones Or Blood – Dr Olukoya Reveals

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “The Battle Against Cryptic Demons” at their Power Must Change Hands programme.

According to him, Cryptic Demons are dark spirits that hide and endure fire during prayers because they anticipate that the person praying will soon stop. Just as it is important to finish medical doses, incomplete deliverance medication results in reoccurring problems.

He then said that cryptic demons are a major reason for reoccurring problems even after deliverance ministration. Demons can live in human bodies and inside a man’s body, demons hide in flesh, bones or blood.

He then said that the way out of cryptic demons attack is to surrender your life to Jesus Christ and pray provocatively against cryptic demons violently from your heart. A man can be silently escorted from the cradle to the grave while being attacked by cryptic demons, and until they are thoroughly and truthfully challenged, the demons will not react.

Finally, he prayed, “I pray that the fire of God and the blood of Jesus will sanitise your life against every cryptic demon, in the name of Jesus. Amen.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 40 minutes for the sermon

