Insecurity: The Major Problem in the Southeast Now is the South Easterners Themselves –Ogbuewu

Amidst the growing concerns surrounding insecurity in Nigeria’s Southeastern region, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu has highlighted a pivotal factor that could hold the key to a safer future. In an exclusive interview with THE SUN, Ambassador Ogbuewu expressed his views on the current security situation and identified the root of the problem as lying within the Southeastern community itself.

The former Ambassador to Greece and former minister of culture and tourism emphasized the crucial role that collaboration and cooperation play in addressing prevailing security challenges. He noted that while the Federal Government’s efforts to deploy military and security agencies are necessary, their effectiveness hinges on the support and involvement of the local populace. Ambassador Ogbuewu stated, “They cannot work well or perhaps achieve the expected success without the support of the people of the Southeast.”

He underscored the significance of intelligence gathering as a powerful tool against insurgency. Rather than saturating the region with security forces, Ambassador Ogbuewu stressed the importance of obtaining timely and accurate information from local people. “With intelligence from the people, you achieve much,” he pointed out, asserting that the active participation of the Southeastern community is vital in tracking down those responsible for causing mayhem.

The ambassador’s concern extended to the need for unity among Southeastern states. He criticized the lack of cohesive action among governors from different political parties in the region. Ambassador Ogbuewu contended that the threat posed by insecurity affects the entire Southeast, transcending political boundaries. He called for a unified strategy and close cooperation among the governors to combat the challenges.

“In the Southeast, the major problem now is the South Easterners themselves, no matter how you look at it,” Ambassador Ogbuewu remarked candidly. He urged each governor to focus on delivering security and stability in their respective states. By prioritizing effective governance at the state level, the ambassador believed that the Southeast as a whole would benefit.

Addressing concerns for Nigeria’s future, Ambassador Ogbuewu maintained an optimistic outlook. He acknowledged the resilience, intelligence, and resource abundance of the Nigerian people. While recognizing the importance of leadership, he also underscored the individual responsibility of every citizen in contributing to the nation’s development. “Building Nigeria is not a task for the government alone,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for collective commitment to the nation’s progress.

Ambassador Ogbuewu commended recent efforts to curb sit-at-home protests, viewing them as a positive step toward restoring normalcy in the region. He encouraged Nigerians to see the government’s projects as their own and actively participate in making the country better. With a combination of responsive leadership and a committed populace, Ambassador Ogbuewu believed that Nigeria could overcome its challenges and realize its potential.

