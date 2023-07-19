Insecurity: Nigerians await relief from their service chiefs

Harde’s speeches, recent successes on the battlefield, and immaculate assurance of their appointment by the Senate have stirred cautious optimism among Nigerians that the newly appointed army and police chiefs will make a difference and rescue the country from the grip of insecurity.

The security chiefs seemed ready to carry out the mission assigned by President Bola Tinubu to stop the rampage of rebels and various types of criminals, and began a series of actions and deployments. They must be consistent, stubborn and quick to keep their promises.

Encouraging words and actions from military leaders: Christopher Musa, Chief of Defense Staff, Taoreed Labaja, Chief of Army Staff, Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and KayodeEgbetokun, Acting Inspector General of Police. Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, also assured the President and the Nigerian people of their shared resolve to break the state of insecurity.

But Nigerians have heard similar assurances and seen early positive action from former security chiefs only to have their hopes dashed. Too often, these efforts fail soon after, ravaged by incompetence, corruption, politicization, and the lack of commitment of the political leadership.

Tinubu and his security chiefs must avoid this dangerous plan and save the country from the brink. The 2023 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria as the eighth most feared country, though it improved from sixth in 2021. Amnesty International reports that more than 120 Nigerians were killed by militants and other criminals between Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29 and 30 June. Bandits are raging across the Northwest, building their own fiefdoms.

Still posing a mortal danger, Islamic terrorists extend their destructive tentacles from the northeast to the north; industrial-scale oil thieves stealing crude oil from the creeks of the Niger Delta; Terrorists usurp a destabilizing sense of self-determination in the Southeast, while cult gangs, political thugs, and violent transportation associations wreak havoc in the Southwest.

