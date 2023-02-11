Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In light of recent attacks on some of the commission’s offices in various parts of the country, the Federal Government has been advised to take immediate steps to protect the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country. Mr. Martin Onovo stated in an interview with Tunde Thomas, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), that the attacks pose a serious threat to the 2023 general elections. He also discussed other national issues.

The current state of insecurity in the country is not only concerning but also terrifying. It’s never been this bad before. The current scenario is unprecedented. This precarious situation has arisen as a result of several unpatriotic tendencies, inactions, and actions on the part of both the ruling party and the federal government. Corruption, the importation of Fulani terrorists, and the demotivation of security officials are all factors contributing to the current state of insecurity. Untrustworthy security officials are also collaborating with terrorists to make life difficult for Nigerians. Many prominent Nigerians have also spoken out in this regard, claiming on multiple occasions that these terrorists have insiders working with them in our security agencies.

Nigerians should also remember the confession of a former minister, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, who revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) imported terrorists into the country in 2015 in order to win that year’s general elections and that the problem of insecurity has persisted in the country since that time. The current state of insecurity is a major issue for this country, and the ruling party must bear responsibility for it due to the selfishness of some party members who were desperate in 2015 to ensure that the APC defeated the then-ruling PDP by any means possible.

The ruling party and the government are clearly complicit in the rise of insecurity in Nigeria. The APC’s desperation to gain political power by any means possible in 2015 played a significant role in the country’s current insecurity. The party promised Nigerians change, but the change Nigerians have been experiencing since 2015 has not been what they expected. People have told stories of hardship, poverty, and suffering.

The federal government should take the fight against insurgency more seriously. It is also necessary to promote public morality among those in positions of authority. They should set a good example of leadership and then strengthen security forces to combat all criminals. Security forces should be given sophisticated weapons to combat the bandits. Nigerians do not deserve what they have been subjected to at the hands of these terrorists. It is a tragic situation that must be addressed with all seriousness. It is unfortunate that Nigerians are now being held hostage in their own country as a result of terrorism. Innocent Nigerians are being killed and abducted on a daily basis. Nobody is safe anymore. Nigerians’ lives have become hellish.

kufrenews (

)