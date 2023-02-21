NEWS

Insecurity limits emergency response to Americans in Nigeria – Embassy

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has said that the insecurity in many areas of Nigeria limits its capacity to offer emergency services to Americans.

This information was included in the embassy’s Monday update to its travel advisory warning, which was headlined “Reissued with changes to staffing and do not travel regions.”

According to the embassy, dual nationals who have returned to Nigeria are frequently the targets of violent crimes, which are widespread in the nation.

Due to the threat of terrorism and kidnapping, the embassy advised Americans in Nigeria against visiting the states of Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa.

Also, states like Zamfara, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, and Kaduna were not left behind.

All around the nation, violent crimes such as armed robberies, assaults, carjacking, kidnappings, hostage taking, banditry, and rape are frequent.

Kidnappings for ransom usually target US residents with a reputation for affluence as well as dual nationals who have visited Nigeria recently. On interstate routes, kidnapping groups have also stopped victims.

