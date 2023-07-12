NEWS

Insecurity In Southeast: Hand over presidency to me – Ezekwesili tells critics

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has called on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hand over the presidency and the position of Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to her. Ezekwesili expressed her commitment to addressing the deteriorating security situation in the Southeast and other parts of the country if she were given the opportunity to assume the presidency.

Ezekwesili pledged to bring those responsible for insecurity in the Southeast to justice and prove their failure in handling the issue. She mentioned that it seemed they had once again entrusted her with the constitutional duties of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, even though they had not officially given her the office.

She emphasized the need for urgent and effective action to tackle the state of insecurity in the Southeast and other regions of Nigeria, intending to permanently expose the abysmal failure of the current administration.

02free (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Those Who Criticized EU Report In 2023 Actually Celebrated It In 2019, What A Turnaround?- Oseloka

2 mins ago

After that night and the departure of the visiting Evangelist, I was like a baby born – Oyakhilome

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Akeredolu In Extreme Incapacity — Adamu, Atiku’s Aide Commends Fayose Over Comment On Wike

24 mins ago

Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On what Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun Of Election- Eluchie

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button