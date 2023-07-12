Insecurity In Southeast: Hand over presidency to me – Ezekwesili tells critics

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has called on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hand over the presidency and the position of Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to her. Ezekwesili expressed her commitment to addressing the deteriorating security situation in the Southeast and other parts of the country if she were given the opportunity to assume the presidency.

Ezekwesili pledged to bring those responsible for insecurity in the Southeast to justice and prove their failure in handling the issue. She mentioned that it seemed they had once again entrusted her with the constitutional duties of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, even though they had not officially given her the office.

She emphasized the need for urgent and effective action to tackle the state of insecurity in the Southeast and other regions of Nigeria, intending to permanently expose the abysmal failure of the current administration.

