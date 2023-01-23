Insecurity: Gunmen behead the chairman of Ideato LGA in Imo State

A yet to be identified number of heavily armed men who threatened there would be no election in Southeastern region of the country, had, through the viral video making rounds in the media, filmed a man who they identified as Sole Administrator, SOLAD, of Ideato Local Government of Imo State, Mr. Christopher Ohizu. The deceased was kidnapped last Friday alongside two other of his siblings and set his house ablaze.

According to the video, now viral, the gunmen was heard saying, “Hope you see this man kneeling here. You know this man. The way I am killing this man is the way I am going to kill you. You think hiring soldiers will save you.” They, furthermore, echoed that they are not IPOB or ESN, but a separate group who had risen to combat injustice happening in the region, one the men in the video had said.

When Mr. Christopher was whisked away from his home, the Imo state police command and the other APC members had been fastidiously working to ensure the safe release of the LGA boss before his untimely death arrived. However, investigation is ongoing garnering towards a possible arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. Details shortly.

Content created and supplied by: FlashUpdate2 (via 50minds

News )

