NEWS

Insecurity: Gunmen behead the chairman of Ideato LGA in Imo State

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 364 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Insecurity: Gunmen behead the chairman of Ideato LGA in Imo State

A yet to be identified number of heavily armed men who threatened there would be no election in Southeastern region of the country, had, through the viral video making rounds in the media, filmed a man who they identified as Sole Administrator, SOLAD, of Ideato Local Government of Imo State, Mr. Christopher Ohizu. The deceased was kidnapped last Friday alongside two other of his siblings and set his house ablaze.

According to the video, now viral, the gunmen was heard saying, “Hope you see this man kneeling here. You know this man. The way I am killing this man is the way I am going to kill you. You think hiring soldiers will save you.” They, furthermore, echoed that they are not IPOB or ESN, but a separate group who had risen to combat injustice happening in the region, one the men in the video had said.

When Mr. Christopher was whisked away from his home, the Imo state police command and the other APC members had been fastidiously working to ensure the safe release of the LGA boss before his untimely death arrived. However, investigation is ongoing garnering towards a possible arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. Details shortly.

Content created and supplied by: FlashUpdate2 (via 50minds
News )

#Insecurity #Gunmen #behead #chairman #Ideato #LGA #Imo #StateInsecurity: Gunmen behead the chairman of Ideato LGA in Imo State Publish on 2023-01-23 16:59:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 364 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

18 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

33 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

41 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button