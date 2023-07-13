Injury Blow for Arsenal as Martin Odegaard Misses Pre-Season Opener”

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, the star player, was unable to participate in the Gunners’ opening pre-season friendly against Nurnberg due to an unfortunate “knock,” which comes as an early setback for Mikel Arteta. Initially included in Arsenal’s lineup for the game against the German team, Odegaard had to be replaced.

The North London club confirmed this development through a tweet, announcing that Fabio Vieira would take Odegaard’s place as the club captain. The specific details of Odegaard’s condition remain unclear at this point.

Odegaard was expected to play a significant role for Arsenal during pre-season after an outstanding season with the Premier League side. However, the 24-year-old has encountered a setback in his preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. His pre-season barely began before he suffered his latest injury. Odegaard appeared to pull up during Arsenal’s warm-up and consequently did not participate in the subsequent friendly against Nurnberg, with Vieira stepping in to fill his spot in the starting lineup.

The former Real Madrid player will undoubtedly aim to play a crucial role in Arsenal’s pursuit of another title challenge this season. His form was instrumental in the Gunners’ surprising bid for the Premier League crown last term, although they were ultimately surpassed by Manchester City in the final months of the campaign.

Jopra (

)