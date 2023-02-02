This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inibehe Effiong Reacts As Tinubu Referred To Udom Emmanuel As A Boy Living In His Backyard In Lagos.

A few hours ago, a well known Nigerian human right and public interest lawyer, Inibehe Effiong while sharing via his official Twitter page has reacted after the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu referred to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel as a boy.

It might interest you to know that a few days ago while addressing his supporters during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State, the flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu referred to the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel as a boy living in his backyard in Lagos State. Bola Tinubu also said that Atiku Abubakar was the former Senate President.

This particular statement made by Bola Tinubu has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including Inibehe Effiong, took to the social media platform to react.

While sharing via his official Twitter page, Inibehe Effiong noted that Bola Tinubu made a valid point in referring to Udom Emmanuel as a boy that is living in his backyard in Lagos State, adding that if Udom Emmanuel is not a boy as Bola Tinubu claimed, he would not have embarked on the construction of a new governor’s lodge in Lagos State.

Further speaking, Inibehe Effiong noted that governor Udom Emmanuel would have used the money to develop Akwa Ibom State and improve the lives of the people in the state.

