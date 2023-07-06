NEWS

Ini Edo Reveals Why She Will Give Marriage Another Chance

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Ini Edo, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, has shared her perspective on the possibility of remarrying after her previous marriage ended in 2013. The talented actress and filmmaker, who tied the knot with American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina on November 29, 2008, ultimately parted ways with him after a five-year union. Regrettably, their marriage was not blessed with children.

However, Ini Edo chose to explore alternative means to expand her family and pursued surrogacy in 2021, which resulted in the joyous arrival of her beloved daughter. She proudly declared, “Yes, I do have a daughter, and I had her through surrogacy. The eggs are mine, so genetically, she’s my blood.”

Regarding her current marital status, the 41-year-old actress, hailing from Akwa Ibom, expressed that she would only consider entering into marriage again if she finds the right life partner. She candidly stated, “I will do it again at my own time if the right person comes. If he doesn’t come, I’m good.”

Ini Edo’s career regained momentum in 2023 with her notable performance in the Netflix original film, ‘Shanty Town,’ where she showcased her acting prowess. In addition to her on-screen achievements, she also played significant roles behind the scenes, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to the film industry.

Let’s have your take on this.

