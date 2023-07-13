INEC:Should We Tell The Whole World That Democracy Isn’t Working In Nigeria, &We Want To Leave–Segun Sowunmi

In an interview with Arise , Segun Sowunmi, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his lack of trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He claimed that the INEC’s credibility had been significantly undermined due to the statements made prior to the 2023 presidential election. Sowunmi argued that the INEC had failed to fulfill its promises and ultimately conducted an election that was neither free nor fair.

Sowunmi further asserted that it was imperative for the INEC to clarify whether they still wanted the PDP and its supporters to remain committed to democracy. He emphasized that they could not continue to endure being deceived or cheated. While affirming their commitment to exercising their civic rights in the forthcoming election, Sowunmi demanded that the INEC be transparent and truthful in their communications.

In his words: “INEC no longer has the ability to tell us anything that we’ll believe because, as I said before the 2023 election, all Nigerians believed that, and you know how they performed on that. Ironically, the way our laws are, it always seems as if there is a consequence for INEC and the leadership of INEC for you to know about things around elections. It’s always the losers and the winners that still go to court, and INEC just comes and pretends as if it was not the one that created the mess. So going to the next set of elections, our leaders are saying that yes, an election is going to come up in this location, and we have a democratic responsibility and an obligation to participate and be there, but we have to tell INEC that we should not waste our time. Should we tell the whole world that democracy is not working in Nigeria and therefore we want to get out of it because there’s no point in us holding the short end of the stick all the time?”

(Watch the video from 7:24)

