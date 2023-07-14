NEWS

INEC’s witness at Tribunal refused to swear with bible & he did not want to be called pastor- Akin Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun, Director General of the Obi/Datti campaign, said that INEC’s witness at the tribunal, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, INEC IT director, refused to swear with the Bible at the Tribunal and that he did not want to be called a Pastor.

Akin Osuntokun said this in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily program when he was asked that, the call by the Labour Party that Prof Yakubu Mahmoud should be probed, seems they are delving into realm of criminality, then ask what he should be charge for?

Akin Osuntokun said that Professor Yakubu Mahmoud should be charged for ‘sabotage’. He added that, the money they spent for the election, they should account for it.

“That’s a crime, they have misused the money that they have spent. It’s a crime. They are guilty of all the allegations that they(observers) have levelled against them”

Mope interrupted that he did not put ‘if’ to being guilty of all the allegations against INEC.

Osuntokun said he is laying the basis of probing the INEC. He said almost all the observers including the media came to the same conclusion of how more or less, INEC ‘sabotaged’ the election. He said people will remember,

“Their main witness at the tribunal, the IT director, one Dr. Bayode, a Redeem pastor, refused to swear on the Bible and he did not want to be referred to as pastor”

Watch the video (Check 7:20secs)

