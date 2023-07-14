INEC’s witness at Tribunal refused to swear with bible & he did not want to be called pastor- Akin Osuntokun

According to Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Obi/Datti campaign, a witness from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the tribunal, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, who serves as the INEC IT director, refused to swear on the Bible and expressed a reluctance to be referred to as a pastor. Osuntokun made this statement during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program while discussing the Labour Party’s call for an investigation into Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, the INEC chairman.

Osuntokun argued that Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud should face charges of sabotage and demanded transparency regarding all election-related expenditures. He accused INEC of committing a crime by allegedly misusing funds, stating that the charges made by observers against the electoral body are true.

VIDEO

Osuntokun further indicated his intention to lay the groundwork for investigating INEC. He claimed that the majority of observers, including the media, had reached a similar conclusion regarding INEC’s alleged sabotage of the elections. He specifically pointed out the refusal of their key witness, Dr. Bayode, to swear on the Bible and his objection to being called a pastor.

