INEC’s Witness At The Tribunal Is A Redeemed Pastor, He Refused To Swear With The Bible-Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has noted that the main witness that was presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the Tribunal is a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church, but he refused to swear with the during the court proceedings.

Speaking further, Mr Osuntokun noted that the witness also said that he doesn’t want to be referred to as a pastor, stating it clearly that the INEC has become a systemic crisis of Nigeria.

The Labour Party Chieftain made this disclosure while he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as he was reacting to the call that was made by the LP Presidential Campaign Council, for the sacking of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu and Festus Okoye, stating it clearly that all the observers confirmed that the INEC sabotaged the election.

He said: “Their(INEC) main witness at the Tribunal, the I.T director, one Doctor Bayode. First he is pastor, a Redeemed pastor, he refused to swear with Bible. Secondly, he doesn’t want to be referred to as a pastor. The thing is that get INEC represent unfortunately is what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Labour Party Chieftain disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Baya, yesterday released a statement where he claimed that most of his colleagues who worked as returning officers during the just concluded general elections came to him and was boasting of how they rigged the election.

Information Source: Channels Television YouTube channel.

Start Watching From: 7: 18

