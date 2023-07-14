INEC’s Refusal to Obey Court Orders Undermines Democracy in Nigeria, Says Samuel Okutepa San

INEC’s refusal to comply with court orders and produce necessary documents has been a recurring issue in election petition tribunals across Nigeria, according to a statement made by Samuel Okutepa San on his official Twitter handle. The petitioner’s case has often suffered as a result, with lawyers sometimes aiding INEC in their non-compliance. Okutepa emphasizes that democracy in Nigeria is nothing more than a joke if the rule of law is not upheld.

Court orders, such as subpoenas, are legal obligations that should be obeyed. Failure to do so threatens to bring anarchy to the democratic system. Okutepa criticizes the lack of consequences for misconduct and the overall disrespect and disobedience of court orders in Nigeria. He laments that even judges, who should be revered as pillars of justice, are subjected to disrespect and threats.

The purpose of election petition tribunals is to address complaints of electoral malfeasance. However, the persistent refusal of INEC to honor and obey subpoenas hinders the effective investigation of these complaints. In some instances, INEC reluctantly complies and produces incomplete documents, while in other cases, exorbitant costs are fabricated to impede access to the required information.

Okutepa concludes that Nigeria’s claim to democracy is hollow. Instead, the nation is plagued by despotic practices disguised as democracy. He highlights the urgent need for change and calls for a system that does not allow violators of sovereignty to hold power over the people. Until court orders are respected and democracy is truly upheld, Nigeria’s democratic journey remains a farce.

Source: Twitter handle is Samuel Okutepa San

Diamondhead (

)