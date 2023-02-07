This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC’s Punishment for Any Voter Who Gives Fake Information

The electoral body that is responsible for ensuring the integrity and fairness of elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has very strict rules and orders.

To maintain the accuracy of voter registration records, the commission has strict punishments for anyone who provides false information during the registration process.

Under the Nigerian Electoral Act, Section 117 (2010), providing false information in an application for voter registration is considered a criminal offense. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to twelve months, a fine, or both.

In addition to legal penalties, those who provide false information during the voter registration process also risk being barred from participating in future elections. INEC takes this offense very seriously as it sabotages the integrity of the electoral process.

The commission has implemented several measures to detect and prevent false information from being entered into its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) database.

For example, the commission cross-checks the information provided during the registration process against other databases to ensure its accuracy.

In addition to imposing penalties on individuals who provide false information, INEC also punishes organizations or individuals who facilitate or enable the submission of false information.

For example, political parties or candidates who encourage voters to provide false information to gain an advantage during elections will be fined, banned from participating in future elections or face other penalties.

Despite these measures, there are still instances of false information being entered into the voter registration database. In response, INEC has stepped up its efforts to detect and prevent this type of fraud. This is why the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) was introduced.

The commission has increased its outreach efforts to educate the public on the consequences of providing false information. The commission wants people to know it has implemented additional verification measures to ensure the accuracy of voter registration records.

INEC’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of voter registration records is a crucial component of maintaining free and fair elections in 2023.

By imposing severe penalties on those who provide false information, the commission can prevent fraudulent activities from impacting the electoral process and sabotaging the democratic process.

