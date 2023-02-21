INEC’s Official Data Proves that Dino Melaye Lied About the Number of Labour Party’s Polling Agents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the 2023 presidential polls barely 5 days to go, politicians and their agents in their desperation to outdo their opponents, are unfortunately peddling false and fake information about opponents.

A spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday night put out a tweet purportedly quoting data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indicating that the Labour Party (LP) has 41,234 registered polling units’ agents compared to hundreds of thousands registered by the APC and PDP.

The tweet read:

The tweet generated a lot of reactions from mostly opponents of Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate. They mocked and jeered at him, wondering how he intends to become president in that situation.

However, it has turned out that Melaye had deliberately concocted figures to misinform and mislead the public because data from INEC shows that the Labour Party has 134, 874 registered polling unit agents.

Quoting statistics released by the electoral body, the Tribune newspaper discloses that the I8 political parties contesting the presidential election registered 1,500,000 agents in 176, 974 polling units

A breakdown of the number of agents shows that the LP has 134,874 agents, ADC has 96,034, PDP has 176,974 agents, APC has 176,974 agents, and the other 14 parties combined have 1,081,358.

These figures tally with what supporters had earlier put out to counter Melaye’s claims.

With the ADC’s endorsement of Peter Obi, some have postulated that the agents of the party would now work for the LP at the polls, bringing the combined total number of agents to 230, 908.

Dino Melaye is busted! What do you think?

Source: Tribune newspaper

