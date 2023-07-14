INEC’s Deputy ICT Director Refused To Swear On The Bible Before Testifying In Court – Akin Osuntokun

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, prominent Southwest politician and chieftain of the Labour Party, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of producing a witness who refused to take an oath before providing evidence in court.

While appearing in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Friday, July 14, Osuntokun, who is the Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that when it was time for INEC to defend itself on petitions filed against it, the electoral umpire presented the Deputy Director of its ICT (Information Communication Technology) department, Dr. Lawrence Bayode as its sole witness.

Going further, Osuntokun revealed that when the time came to take the witness stand in court, Bayode, who is alleged to be a Pastor in a well-known mega church, refused to swear by the Bible. According to the LP chieftain, the witness also refused to be addressed as “Pastor” during cross-examination.

He said; “Almost all the election observers, including the media, and the general situation room observer of Nigeria, came to the same conclusion on how, more or less, INEC sabotaged the elections. I am sure you will also recall their main witness at the tribunal, their Deputy ICT Director, one Dr. Bayode, who happens to be a Pastor as well.

This witness refused to swear on the Bible. He said he didn’t want to swear on the Bible. Secondly, he didn’t want to be referred to as “Pastor”. So, you see that what INEC represents is typical of what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria. It is as if Nigeria is being encircled by rogue agencies.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 6:54).

