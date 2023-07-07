INEC:No Amount Of Desperate Cover-up And Pretence Will Confer Legitimacy On An Illegal Act-Oseloka Obaze

Oseloka Obaze, a prominent figure in the Labour Party and former candidate for the governorship of Anambra State, has expressed his views on the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. This tribunal is currently hearing the challenges brought forth by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, regarding the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election.

The Presidential Election Tribunal, which commenced its sessions a few weeks ago, has attracted significant attention and interest. Oseloka Obaze took to his verified Facebook page to share his thoughts on these developments. As a result, his post has garnered considerable reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

According to Oseloka Obaze tweet: “No amount of desperate cover-up & pretence will confer legitimacy on an illegal act. It’s also very telling that INEC, which should be a neutral Body, is working in gloves with the Party that they granted the victory, & even fight to resist the admission of their own documents..”

Obaze’s commentary on the tribunal’s proceedings has sparked discussions and discussions among the online community. His opinions have resonated with some individuals, while others have expressed contrasting viewpoints. The social media platform has become a forum for people to express their opinions and engage in debates about the tribunal and its implications.

Source: Twitter

