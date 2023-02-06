INEC would not let down Nigerians in the next General Election in 2023.-REC

Professor Ayobami Salami, the INEC’s State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, has told Nigerians that the organization won’t let them down in the impending general election in 2023. Following his observation of the state’s phony accreditation procedure for the upcoming election, Salami exposed this to Newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Salami commended the state for its certification procedure and said Nigerians may anticipate the greatest and most successful election ever in 2023. People showed up to get false identification in every Polling Unit (PU) that we witnessed, and no questions were raised.

We are quite optimistic about the upcoming primaries and the general election in March as a result of the involvement we witnessed today. They ought to anticipate effective, free, and fair elections, and they should know that we will make every effort to make that happen. He was addressing the citizens of Nigeria and Ekiti.

Salami announced that INEC has obtained sufficient BVASs for the state’s election and asked voters to cast their votes on the scheduled election day. He assured the Ekiti people, who had cheered the deployment of BVAS, that INEC would keep its promises.

Content created and supplied by: Skyfree (via 50minds

News )

#INEC #Nigerians #General #Election #2023.RECINEC would not let down Nigerians in the next General Election in 2023.-REC Publish on 2023-02-06 08:49:18