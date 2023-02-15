NEWS

INEC Will Be The One To Decide, If BAT And Obi Loses There Will Be Crisis -Primate Elijah Ayodele

Prior to the upcoming presidential election, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, claims that INEC will determine Nigeria’s future because crises in the country will result from the defeat of either Peter Gregory Obi, the candidate of the labour party, or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the APC.

However, he went on to suggest that a very significant issue would arise during this general election in 2023 rather than a coup. Additionally, he urged INEC to proceed with the utmost caution since in 2023, crucial decisions about the future of the country will be made.

He claimed that Peter Gregory Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would lose this election because to a serious situation in Nigeria, and that the INEC would decide the future of our country.

