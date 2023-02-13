NEWS

INEC Urges Voters To Visit Online Portal To Know Polling Units

INEC has urged voters to visit the online portal to know their polling units.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised eligible voters in the upcoming general election to visit its online portal to know their polling units.

 

The commission gave the advice in a short message titled “Information for all eligible voters”, issued on Sunday in Abuja.

 

 

The commission said this was important as it had moved some allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a stress free voting experience on election day.

“INEC in exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, has allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a more pleasant and stress free voting experience on election day.

 

“Please visit the INEC’s Voter Verification System on: www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org to check your name on the register of voters and confirm the location of your polling unit where you will vote on election day,” it stated.

 

The commission added that the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide would be on display at each polling unit prior to the election day.

“Eligible voters are encouraged to visit their polling units to check for their name on the register and confirm location of their polling unit where they will vote on election day,” it advised.

(NAN)

