INEC: The Funds Claimed To Have Been Spent By The Commission, Must Be Accounted For – Akin Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Obidatti Campaign Council, has verified that, the Labour Party, intends to take legal action against Professor Mahmood Yakubu, accusing him of deliberately undermining the 2023 election.

During an interview with Channels TV, Osuntokun stated that, “one of the matters to be addressed in court, is the commission’s responsibility for the funds allocated to the election. He asserted that, conducting an election in such a manner, despite receiving a substantial sum of money, constitutes a violation of Nigerian law.”

He asserted that, “The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will face legal charges for intentionally undermining the 2023 election. Furthermore, it has been emphasized that, the funds claimed to have been spent by the commission, must be justified and accounted for, as their misuse constitutes a criminal offense.”

He continued, “If the allegations against them are proven true, they should be held fully accountable under the law. Multiple observers, including the Nigeria General Situation Room Observer, have reached a consensus that, INEC indeed sabotaged the election.”

