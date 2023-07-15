INEC, the chairman, are guilty of all those things; INEC even gave evidence against itself-Osuntokun

During an interview with Channels Television, Director General of the Obidatti Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, stated that The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and especially the chairman are all guilty of all the allegations against them.

He further revealed that months before the election,the INEC chairman and the public Affairs commissioner had quantified how they were going to give the best election because of the usage of BVAS, but what happened?

According to him, “the INEC, especially the chairman, is guilty of all those things; you go over them again; what more investigations do you want again? INEC itself even gave evidence against itself. I hope they raise their hopes to the heavens on BVAS. The first thing that will happen on election day is for INEC to report that there was a glitch. They spent billions of naira and received donations from outside. I’ve always asked the question Assuming what they are saying is correct, was it not anticipated that there could be a glitch or a technical fault, in which case you then have a feedback option that you didn’t hear of anything like that”.

