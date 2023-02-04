INEC Tests Voter Accreditation Ahead Of Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Saturday, staged mock biometric accreditation for voters ahead of this month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nigerians go to the polls on February 25 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down after the maximum constitutionally-permissible two terms in office.

Two weeks later, parliamentarians and state governors will be chosen.

Nigeria, the most populous and economically most significant country in Africa, has a lengthy history of electoral irregularities, fraud, and bloodshed. According to Daily trust.

The 79-year-old ex-general Buhari has pledged to hold free and fair elections.

The INEC implemented a voter accreditation system at the 2015 and 2019 elections in order to encourage impartiality, legitimacy, and openness in the electoral process.

But there were numerous problems with the system.

In order to test the functionality of the system, INEC conducted a fake voter accreditation process on Saturday in a number of polling places around the country.

The election was held at a few polling places in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and commercial center.

Excited voters presented their ballots, and INEC officials took their biometrics with the hope that the test would help with general election preparations.

The front-runners are former governor of Lagos and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former governor of southeastern Anambra State, Peter Obi, a member of the opposition Labour Party.

