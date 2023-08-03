NEWS

INEC Submitted That BAT Forfeited $460,000 As Fine For Narcotics Trafficking And Money Laundry-Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a Labour party chieftain and one of the lawyers representing the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, at the court of Appeal has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC submitted at the court that the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 as fine In the US

He made the post on his official Twitter page while stating the outcome of their recent outing at the court

Recall that the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant were at the court recently for the adoption of their final written address

According to the post that he made, he said the legal representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, submitted that the $460,000 that was forfeited by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a fine for narcotics trafficking and money laundry

