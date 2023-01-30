INEC Should Be Blamed For The Issuance Of Two Certificates – Femi Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A senior legal practitioner, Barrister Femi Falana has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, should be blamed for the issuance of two different Bivas reports to the candidates.

Barrister Falana made this known to the public, when he was granted an interview by Arise news during the morning show programme.

It should be recalled, that Falana was asked by the interviewer, that why was Governor Adeleke should be punished for INEC’s mistakes. Falana response was that where there is over voting, the beneficiaries will be punished.

He stated further that INEC should not be held responsible for the problems of over voting but the electorates, that refused to be captured but they should be blamed for the issuance of two to three different Bivas reports to candidates.

Barrister Falana said, this would be a lesson for the people in the upcoming elections that electorates should be properly captured before the election will take place.

It should be recalled, that election petition tribunal sacked the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke over the irregularities in the election that produced him, as governor of the state.

The petitioner, Gboyega Oyetola had clamored for Adeleke’s removal as Governor of the state on two grounds. The first one, was Adeleke’s eligibility to contest the Governorship election and the second ground was that, there was over voting in some polling units across ten local governments in the state

