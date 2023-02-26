INEC Should Avoid Creating War, The People’s Choice And Authentic Results Must Be Announced -Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the 2023 presidential election yesterday, February 25th and the election into the position of the House of Representatives as well as senatorial positions were conducted yesterday. In the presidential poll, there are four leading candidates that are currently battling for the country’s number one position. The front-runners include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party.

Following the casting of the ballot papers, the results of the election are currently being sorted out and announced at different polling units.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign organisation, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter account to advise INEC not to manipulate the results of the polls because if they do so, the way Nigerians are clamouring for change, a war might surge out if there is any manipulation in the results.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party from Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye also advised the security agencies not to tamper with the election’s result and advised the INEC not to involve in manual computation of the results.

Melaye said, “INEC should avoid creating a war. The people’s choice and authentic results must be announced. If security agencies or INEC compromise this election, There will be no country as we are ready to die this time around. No manual computation! No compromise”.

AngelicWriter (

)