INEC Shares Photo From Its Mock Accreditation Exercise In Abia State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently began an exercise it called Mock Accreditation exercise which is being held across every states in Nigeria.

For clarity, the Mock exercise is a simulation of the real voting exercise that is expected to take place on the 25th of February 2023. The purpose of the exercise is to test run the election machines ahead of the Presidential election and to also allow some Nigerian citizens familiarize themselves with the process, according to the report on The Guardian Nigeria.

Sharing a photo from one of the locations where the exercise is being held in Abia State, the Commission wrote on its social media page: “Nationwide Mock Accreditation. An INEC official uses the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit a voter at Etitiulo Primary School, Bende, Abia State at 9.30am this morning.”

Many Nigerians have applauded INEC’s effort in ensuring that the forthcoming election is conducted smoothly.

