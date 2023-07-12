INEC Said They’re Not Constrained To Observe What The BVAS Is; They’re Arguing Against It—Osuntokun

During an interview with AIT , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, revealed that INEC said in court that they’re not constrained to observe what the BVAS is, pointing out that They’re arguing against the BVAS. He revealed that the INEC is saying that the electoral act gives them the room to use another method manually apart from what they promised the country.

He further stated that it’s unfortunate for INEC to invest billions in something without actually doing it. He added that what they’re learning in this country is tiring and exhausting. He, however, stated that INEC came up with a joke to ensure its credibility and integrity in the conduct of its election.

According to him, “So we go to court every day, and we see INEC arguing against BVAS and IREV to the tune of hundreds of Billions of naira. You have this exciting instrument for ensuring the credibility of elections. The present state we’re in right now is that INEC is arguing against why BVAS should be taken or be working; they’re the ones now arguing against it to say that, legally, they’re not constrained to observe what BVAS is and that the electoral act gives them the room to use another method manually beside what you yourself have recommended to be in the best interest of Nigeria. So, this is what we’re learning, and it is getting tiring and exhausting.”

Video Credit: AIT (1:42:55)

