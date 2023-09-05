‘INEC Said They Were At 33% Of Collation When They Directed Them To Go And Announce’ – Bode George

A Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George has alleged that INEC’s claim that they were at 33% of election result collation when they were directed to announce the result should have nullified the 2023 election. He stated that the Judiciary should not declare anybody winner but instead announce a fresh rerun that will enable the electoral process to be free and fair. According to him, it should be about the will of the people and not the will of the judges.

He said in an interview with Arise Tv news, ”I’m addressing this issue not based on any political party. My party is PDP, is not saying declare us or declare B or C. The INEC themselves said they were at 33% of collation when they directed them to go and announce. That in itself should send everybody packing, nobody should interfere, and allow the process to run. No interlopers, no manipulators. That is all I’m saying. The fact that it happened during Yar’adua time in 2007, this is 2023, should we continue in that wrong route? Let us remember the millions that are suffering now.”

[Start From 17:08]



