INEC Said That The BVAS Report Given To Oyetola Was The Unsynchronized Report – Tobiloba Olagunju

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Lawyer, Tobiloba Olagunju, has disclosed the reason that was given by INEC regarding why there was difference between the BVAS report that was given to Oyetola and the one that was presented by INEC before the Electoral Tribunal in Osun State.

According to Tobiloba Olagunju, INEC told the Electoral Tribunal that the BVAS report that was presented before the Electoral Tribunal was the synchronized version of the BVAS report, while the one that was initially given to Oyetola was the unsynchronized BVAS report.

Tobiloba Olagunju went on to disclose that the Electoral Tribunal asked INEC if it had told Oyetola that the BVAS report that was given to his team was not synchronized, and INEC confirmed that they did not tell Oyetola that the report was not synchronized.

Tobiloba Olagunju stated that based on the fact presented to the Electoral Tribunal, majority of the judges concluded that the report that was given to Oyetola was the original BVAS report and all subsequent actions after the BVAS report was given to Oyetola amounted to manipulation of official documents.

Watch From The 14th Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)