INEC Reveals The Last Day For Campaign Rallies Ahead Of The General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has determined the last day for rallies. The new dates have an effect on candidates for the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly, and the presidency.

According to information posted on their verified Facebook Page, each election’s final day of campaigning was scheduled to occur just two days before the vote. Tuesday, February 23, 2023, is the last day of campaigning for the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections. While March 9, 2022, is the last day for candidates seeking the State House of Assembly and Governorship to run for office.

You should be aware that INEC had earlier established the dates for the presidential, national assembly (including the Senate and House of Representatives), governorship, and state house of assembly elections for February 25th, 2022, and March 11th, 2023, respectively.

