NEWS

INEC Reveals How Overvoting Occurred During Osun Governorship Election

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that desperate politicians and fake voters colluded with its officials to carry out overvoting during the Osun State gubernatorial election in July 2022. 

Recall that the Osun Election Tribunal a few days ago nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the election and declared Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the poll. 

The tribunal ruled that there was overvoting during the election and cancelled the results for over 700 units. 

In reaction to the development, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with party chairmen at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday, said voters deliberately bypassed BVAS during the poll and this caused over-voting.

He added that nothing was wrong with the device, but politicians and voters worked with corrupt officials to carry out overvoting. 

OfficialReporter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

A’Ibom Group Gives Tinubu 7 Days To Apologise To The Government And The People Of The State

2 mins ago

‘Nigerians Can’t Forget How Sanwo-Olu Whispered Words In Tinubu’s Ear To Troll Obi’ -Kenneth Okonkwo

6 mins ago

“Some APC Members May Be Working For Atiku” – Fani Kayode Says

13 mins ago

Governor Wike Takes another ‘Strong Action’ Against Atiku

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button