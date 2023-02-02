INEC Reveals How Overvoting Occurred During Osun Governorship Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that desperate politicians and fake voters colluded with its officials to carry out overvoting during the Osun State gubernatorial election in July 2022.

Recall that the Osun Election Tribunal a few days ago nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the election and declared Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the poll.

The tribunal ruled that there was overvoting during the election and cancelled the results for over 700 units.

In reaction to the development, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with party chairmen at the commission’s headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday, said voters deliberately bypassed BVAS during the poll and this caused over-voting.

He added that nothing was wrong with the device, but politicians and voters worked with corrupt officials to carry out overvoting.

