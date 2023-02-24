INEC Reveals How LP Can Participate In Senatorial Election Where Its Candidate Was Recently Killed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the clarification made by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, it appears that all is not over yet with the Labour Party to participate in Enugu East Senatorial Election despite the death of its Candidate, Professor Oyibo Chukwu.

Professor Chukwu was killed on Wednesday evening, just about three days to the much anticipated presidential and and National Assembly Election scheduled for Saturday.

He was set ablaze alongside five other party members while riding in a Sienna vehicle at Amaechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the State.

While responding to a question on what becomes of the Labour Party following Chukwu’s death, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the law is very clear on what should be done.

He said: “The law is very clear on what should be done. The law provides for countermanding the election in the constituency where the political party has lost a candidate but wishes to continue to participate in the election. But, as we speak, the Commission has not received any official notification from the political party.

“As soon as the Commission received official information and it is satisfied with the cause of death, it would apply the provisions of the law.”

