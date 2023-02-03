INEC Reports Pat Utomi To DSS For Illegal Use Of Their Facility

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused the chieftain of the Labour Party of holding an “illegal” press conference in its Lagos State facility. The Resident Electoral Officer (REC) in the state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje confirmed to Channels Television that he didn’t expect such action from a senior citizen like Mr Utomi.

The Lagos State Resident Electoral Officer added that “We informed the police accordingly and the DSS about this invasion”. Agbaje said this act of intolerance is uncalled for which may lead to violence in the State if proper action is not taken by the authorities.

Another issue addressed by the electoral umpire is the act of double registration by people who migrated from the southeastern part of the country and want to vote in Lagos State. Such people cannot be issued a second permanent voter card because it is assumed that they already have one. This has raised concerns among the affected individuals.

