INEC registers a new political party as the Youth Party (YP)

NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION, INDEPENDENT

PUBLIC ALERTE

THE COMMISSION ACKNOWLEDGES THE YOUTH PARTY (YP)

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convened and discussed a number of topics, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s decision to deregister the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.

You may recall that the Federal High Court’s decision from 16 October 2017 resulted to the Youth Party (YP) being registered on 16 August 2018 as a result.

The Youth Party moved the Federal High Court in response to the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in line with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and obtained an Order preventing the Commission from deregistering it.

After the Commission filed an appeal, the Court of Appeal overturned the Federal High Court’s decision, and after the party filed an additional appeal, the Supreme Court overturned the party’s deregistration.

The Commission communicated with representatives of the Youth Party on the Electoral Act of 2022, the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission, and the modalities for its operation based on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Youth Party (YP) is now officially the 19th political party in Nigeria, with all the rights and advantages that come with such designation, according to the Commission.

Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner & Chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee

20th July 2023

gifteddanlink (

)