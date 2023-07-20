INEC recognises Youth Party after Supreme Court judgment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as a registered political party, bringing the total number of registered parties in the country to 19.

In a statement by the national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday, the commission said the recognition was in obedience to a Supreme Court judgment.

Mr Okoye said the commission, at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja, deliberated, among other issues, on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of YP as a political party.

He recalled that the YP was registered on August 16, 2018, by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on October 16, 2017.

Mr Okoye said the party had approached the Federal High Court seeking to stop INEC from deregistering it when others were delisted in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

“On appeal by the commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the regulations and guidelines of the commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the YP as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria,” Mr Okoye said.

(NAN)