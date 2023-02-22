This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Receives Cash From CBN

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has received funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for election logistics, the Daily Trust reported.

A National INEC Commissioner revealed this to the Daily Trust on Tuesday night.

There have been concerns about INEC being unable to receive funds from CBN despite its budget being a frontline burden. This is the result of a cashless policy introduced by CBN with the support of the federal government.

INEC President Professor Mahmud Yakubu during a visit to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said they need cash rather than bank transfers to handle many of their operations. The commission explained that although they make most payments by online transfer, some specific services must be paid for in cash.

He said that some service providers, especially carriers, must be paid in cash and furthermore, experience has shown that emergencies arising on election day, may require committee to use cash.

Many observers have condemned the delay in disbursement as there are hard-to-reach areas in many of the 36 federal states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so early preparation is required, deploy equipment and who will preside over the election.

However, yesterday people breathed a sigh of relief when several INEC officials confirmed that CBN had disbursed the funds.

