INEC published my name so it’ strange when they said I’m not sponsored by party-LP Rep, Ngozi Okolie

Ngozi Okolie, the member representing Aniocha-Oshimili federal constituency in Delta state, expressed his bewilderment when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claimed that he was not sponsored by a party. In an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, he shared his experience at the tribunal, where he was disqualified as the legitimate House of Representative member of his constituency, on the grounds that he was not a member of the Labour Party and thus ineligible to be a candidate.

He found it strange because, in reality, he was sponsored by the Labour Party, and his name was not on the ballot, but rather the party’s name. Ngozi Okolie asserted that he presented his Labour Party ID card and submitted his nomination form (form EC9) to INEC, which subsequently published his name as a candidate. Therefore, he was surprised when INEC suggested that he was not sponsored by any party.

The National Assembly election petition tribunal in Delta state recently ruled against Ngozi Okolie, leading to his removal as a House of Representative member under the Labour Party. However, he maintains that he was a legitimate candidate and sponsored by the party.

